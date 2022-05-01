HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 5% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $144.61 million and $2,341.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

