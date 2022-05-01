Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 4,950,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

