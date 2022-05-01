Head-To-Head Review: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 0.88% 19.55% 6.27% CompoSecure N/A -4.15% 5.19%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blucora and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blucora currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.58%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Blucora.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blucora and CompoSecure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $885.20 million 1.10 $7.76 million $0.14 144.64 CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.43 $13.51 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blucora has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blucora beats CompoSecure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.