Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $75.04 million and $2.84 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.19 or 0.07347843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 906,140,640 coins and its circulating supply is 230,195,640 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

