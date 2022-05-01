Harvest Finance Price Reaches $82.67 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $55.83 million and $41.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $82.67 or 0.00218153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009603 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 693,179 coins and its circulating supply is 675,364 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

