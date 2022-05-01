Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
HRGLY remained flat at $$24.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
