Handshake 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126,277.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $58.91 million and $126,277.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.07 or 0.07231676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00255040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.00732723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00572865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00068311 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00301664 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 486,647,993 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

