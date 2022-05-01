Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $139,253.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.25 or 0.07321730 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

