Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDALF. HSBC raised Haidilao International from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Haidilao International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

HDALF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

