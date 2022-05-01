Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $69.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after acquiring an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

