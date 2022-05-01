Guggenheim Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,635.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,767.88. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

