Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,838,000 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 3,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,126.7 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

