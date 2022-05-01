Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,838,000 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 3,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,126.7 days.
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
