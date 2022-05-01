Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Grid Dynamics also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,952,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 529,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.55 million, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

