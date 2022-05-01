Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Green Dot worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.1% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 450,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,477. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.