Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

GGG opened at $62.02 on Friday. Graco has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $129,725,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

