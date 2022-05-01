Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.