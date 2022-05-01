Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,839 shares of company stock worth $8,456,647 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 479,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,138. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

