GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $257,098.66 and $532.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,903.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.44 or 0.07309156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.00259702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.44 or 0.00745143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00556020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00071399 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00317651 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.