Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $375.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

