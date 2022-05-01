GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706.79 ($21.75).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,797 ($22.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,817 ($23.16). The company has a market cap of £91.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

