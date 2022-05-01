Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ODP by 69.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,059. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

