Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scholastic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 150,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

