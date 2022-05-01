Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $55.48. 966,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

