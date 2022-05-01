Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $73,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

