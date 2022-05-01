Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,074 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 96,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock worth $68,169,233. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

