GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GIA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 7,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,891. GigCapital5 has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

