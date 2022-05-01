GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 855,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,290. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 139.41% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

