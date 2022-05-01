Genesis Shards (GS) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $459,055.43 and $24,752.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.67 or 0.07249598 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

