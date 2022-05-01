General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of GM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,737,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.