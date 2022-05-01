GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($46.24).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.50 ($0.54) on Tuesday, reaching €37.17 ($39.97). The company had a trading volume of 298,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.78 and its 200 day moving average is €41.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

