GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($46.24).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.50 ($0.54) on Tuesday, reaching €37.17 ($39.97). The company had a trading volume of 298,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.78 and its 200 day moving average is €41.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.