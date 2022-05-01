GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 248,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,109. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

