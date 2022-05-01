Fyooz Market Cap Tops $130,759.78 (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $130,759.78 and approximately $36,423.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fyooz

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

