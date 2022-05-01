Fundamenta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $114,748.79 and $338.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.76 or 0.07264121 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,442,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,463 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.