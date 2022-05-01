Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 48.5% in April

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

