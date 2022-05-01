FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

FCN stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

