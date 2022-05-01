freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.76 ($26.62).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($32.04) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FRA FNTN traded down €0.48 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting €26.31 ($28.29). The company had a trading volume of 684,455 shares. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a one year high of €32.92 ($35.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.38 and its 200-day moving average is €23.68.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

