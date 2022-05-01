Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 928,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,572. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.