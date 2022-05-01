Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

