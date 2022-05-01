Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

FELE stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

