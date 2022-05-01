Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of FXTGY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

