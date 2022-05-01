Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will report $20.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.32 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $244.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

FBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

FBIO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.