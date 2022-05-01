Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.77-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

FTV stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

