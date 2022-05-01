Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fortive worth $51,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 84.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 4,314,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,001. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

