Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.