FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

TSE:FSV traded down C$4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,417. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. FirstService has a one year low of C$155.86 and a one year high of C$256.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$175.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

