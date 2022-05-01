First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of FKU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

