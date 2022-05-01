First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,298. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

