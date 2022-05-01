First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 212,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.95. 1,608,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,508. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

