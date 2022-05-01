First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 60.3% in April

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59,171 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $8,172,000.

FAB traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

