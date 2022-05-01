First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

